1 woman dead, 1 critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead, and another is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred at the intersection of Queen Street and Dixie Road just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two women were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where a woman in her 80s was later pronounced dead.

A man in the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.