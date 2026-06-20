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1 woman dead, 1 critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Brampton
Posted June 20, 2026 3:58 pm.
Last Updated June 20, 2026 5:31 pm.
One woman is dead, and another is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.
Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred at the intersection of Queen Street and Dixie Road just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Two women were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where a woman in her 80s was later pronounced dead.
A man in the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.