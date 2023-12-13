Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada

Tesla recall Canada
Transport Canada says Tesla is recalling at least 193,000 cars to fix the defective Autopilot function. An electric vehicle is charged at a Tesla charging station in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 13, 2023 4:10 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 4:37 pm.

Tesla’s recall over its autopilot function will affect about 193,000 vehicles in Canada.

Transport Canada says Tesla will provide an over-the-air software update to fix the advanced driver assistance features.

Transport Canada says the recall will be added to its database of vehicles with safety recalls.

Tesla has recalled more than two million cars across its model lineup, which were produced between Oct. 5, 2012 and Dec. 7 of this year, after a lengthy investigation by the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration.

U.S. safety regulators had investigated a series of crashes involving Tesla’s autopilot feature, some of which were fatal.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the company will send out a software update to fix the problems.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

In May, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said Tesla shouldn’t be calling the system Autopilot because it can’t drive itself.

In its statement Wednesday, NHTSA said the Tesla investigation remains open “as we monitor the efficacy of Tesla’s remedies and continue to work with the automaker to ensure the highest level of safety.”

