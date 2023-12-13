The pope says he wants to be buried in the Rome basilica, not in the Vatican

Pope Francis makes the sign of the cross during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 3:48 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 3:56 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says he wants to be buried in the Rome basilica of St. Mary Major, not in the grottoes of the Vatican like other popes, so he can be near his favorite icon of the Madonna.

Francis, who turns 87 on Sunday, also said he never thought about resigning this year despite a series of health scares. He said he has a trip confirmed to Belgium next year and visits under consideration to Polynesia and Argentina.

“It is true that all journeys are now all rethought,” Francis told N+ of Mexican broadcaster Televisa. “If they’re close by, they can be done. If they’re farther away they are rethought. There are limits.”

It was Francis’ first interview since his latest bout of acute bronchitis, which forced the cancellation of a trip this month to Dubai to participate in the U.N. climate conference. Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, appeared in good form and said he was now recovered and feeling fine.

While the job of pope is for life, Francis reconfirmed the possibility of resignation and said he has to prepare for any possibility. “I ask the Lord to say enough, at some point, but when he wants me to,” he said.

Francis has already said if he retires, as Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013, he would want to live outside the Vatican somewhere in Rome in a residence for retired priests. Francis has long emphasized his role as bishop of Rome and has a particular devotion to an icon of the Virgin Mary located in the St. Mary Major basilica, located near Rome’s main train station.

After every trip, for example, Francis goes to the basilica to pray before the Salus populi Romani (“Salvation of the people of Rome”), a Byzantine-style painting that features an image of Mary, draped in a blue robe, holding the infant Jesus who in turn is holding a jeweled golden book.

“It’s my great devotion,” Francis said, adding that he had already decided he wanted to be buried nearby in the basilica. “The place is already prepared.”

The Associated Press

