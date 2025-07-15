Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown attends a groundbreaking ceremony for Peel Memorial Hospital in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 15, 2025 3:23 pm.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday.

While announcing the dismantling of an organized group believed responsible for dozens of violent home invasions in Peel Region, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich confirmed the threats.

“The reality is we have received and are investigating a threat that was made not just against the mayor but his family as well,” he said.

“Because of the nature of that threat, we felt it was prudent out of an abundance of caution to supplement him with police security until that threat was investigated appropriately.”

Milinovich wouldn’t delve further into who may be behind the threats or what they may be connected to, saying that information could compromise their ongoing investigation.

He did confirm that the threats came from within Canada.

Brown, meanwhile, said he felt confident with Peel police watching his back and keeping a close eye on his family.

“I’ve got great confidence in the Peel police, I feel safe because we have a great police force in Peel Region,” he said.

“This is not the first time I’ve received a death threat, I did so a number of years ago. I’m sure it won’t be the last and it certainly won’t change my approach,” Brown vowed. “I want my family to be safe and I believe they are, but it won’t change my approach to being outspoken about public safety and to do my job accordingly.”

Brown has been vocal about cracking down on crime, recently urging that India’s Lawrence Bishnoi gang be designated a terrorist group.

