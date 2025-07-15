Young boy, 3, located in Vaughan, police searching for parents

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. YRP

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 15, 2025 5:30 pm.

York police are looking for the parents of a three-year-old boy who has been found in Vaughan.

The child was found in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Vellore Woods Boulevard this afternoon in good health.

He’s described as white with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing navy shorts and a white/blue/yellow Puma t-shirt with blue Croc shoes.

Police are asking the parents or guardians to contact them immediately.

