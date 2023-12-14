Young Mercedes driver told police he was ‘late for work’ after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

OPP speeder
Ontario Provincial Police clocked a 20-year-old driver going 211 km/hr on Highway 401 in Milton on Dec. 14, 2023. Photo/OPP

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 14, 2023 6:22 am.

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked a Mercedes at 211 km/h in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Highway 25 in Milton around 2:15 a.m.

In a post on X, the OPP say the 20-year-old driver from Brampton told officers he was speeding because he was “late for work.”

Police say the young man is facing stunt driving charges and has had his licence suspended for 30 days. His vehicle will be impounded for two weeks.

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

12h ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

46m ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

11h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

15h ago

