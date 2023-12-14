Young Mercedes driver told police he was ‘late for work’ after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked a Mercedes at 211 km/h in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Highway 25 in Milton around 2:15 a.m.

In a post on X, the OPP say the 20-year-old driver from Brampton told officers he was speeding because he was “late for work.”

Police say the young man is facing stunt driving charges and has had his licence suspended for 30 days. His vehicle will be impounded for two weeks.