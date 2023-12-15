Tweet from US government injects confusion into Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election

FILE - Opposition presidential hopeful Maria Corina Machado acknowledges supporters with a symbolic embrace during a campaign rally in Valencia, Carabobo state, Venezuela, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 4:54 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 5:56 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.S. diplomats on Friday injected confusion into next year’s presidential election in Venezuela by applauding the purported inclination of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and other government foes to appeal their bans on running for office.

A tweet from the U.S. government’s unit that oversees Venezuelan affairs praised Machado’s “courage and willingness” to appeal the ban. But as she left the country’s highest court Friday evening, she told reporters she will not file an appeal because she has not been officially notified of the ban announced against her in June.

“I am not going to resort to that procedure,” she said of the appeal process. She said she had established before the court a claim “that there is no disqualification” against her.

With her campaign’s attorney by her side, Machado said that her legitimacy as a candidate comes from Venezuelan voters, not the government.

Two of her campaign advisers and a spokeswoman as well as a spokeswoman for the U.S. Venezuela Affairs Unit did not respond to requests for comment.

Machado won the Oct. 22 presidential primary held by a faction of the opposition backed by the U.S. government, getting about 94% of the votes cast.

The election was organized by an independent commission with no support from the government, which allowed Machado to appear on the ballot even though President Nicolas Maduro’s administration banned her from running for office three days after she officially entered the race.

In the days leading up to the primary, Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition agreed to hold a presidential election in the second half of 2024. Maduro will be seeking to add six more years to his 10-year presidency.

The October agreement brought some sanctions relief for Venezuela’s oil, gas, and mining sectors from the U.S. government. But the Biden administration has threatened to reverse some of the relief if Venezuela’s government fails to reinstate all candidates.

“We applaud Maria Corina Machado and other candidates for their courage and willingness to appeal their ineligibilities. Now it is up to the representatives of Nicholas Maduro to demonstrate their commitment to competitive and inclusive elections,” the U.S. government tweeted, misspelling Maduro’s first name.

It also called for the release of “Venezuelan political prisoners, including Roberto Abdul.” Abdul and Machado co-founded a pro-democracy group more than two decades ago.

The tweet reiterated that the U.S. government intends to evaluate economic sanctions on Venezuela “based on meaningful, tangible progress” in restoring democracy.

Maduro’s allies, who along with the president argue that the opposition’s primary was fraudulent, said the tweet was a defeat for Machado and called it interference by the U.S. government in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

The Venezuela Affairs Unit “persists in its colonialist whims that, if they were not so tragic and ridiculous, would be comical. Venezuela does not accept guidelines from anyone,” Jorge Rodriguez, Maduro’s chief negotiator and National Assembly leader, tweeted.

Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

47m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

43m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

47m ago

City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford
City council votes to rename stadium at Centennial Park after late mayor Rob Ford

Toronto City Council has voted to rename the football stadium at Centennial Park 'Rob Ford Stadium' in honour of the controversial late former mayor. As part of its final council meeting of the year,...

14m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

1h ago

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

8h ago

3:00
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026
Wine, beer, and cocktails coming to corner stores in 2026

Booze is set to become available at corner stores and gas stations in 2026. Richard Southern finds out why it will take two years to implement and why critics say that the move will cost lives.

23h ago

2:59
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat
Toronto ride-share cap rescinded after Uber lawsuit threat

Mayor Olivia Chow reversed her attempt to cap licenses for ride-sharing services for a short time on Thursday. More consultation will take place before a report on how the industry impacts congestion and the environment is delivered in February.

23h ago

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

23h ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood
More Videos