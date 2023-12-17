Auburn controls USC 91-75 in Bronny James’ first road game

USC guard Bronny James warms up before a game against Auburn in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press

Posted December 17, 2023 4:33 pm.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 4:42 pm.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 15 points with six assists and Jaylin Williams had 14 points to help Auburn beat USC 91-75 on Sunday as the Trojans’ Bronny James continued to work his way back to the court after suffering cardiac arrest.

The Tigers (8-2) controlled the game most of the way in the first road appearance for James in a packed Auburn Arena with dozens of NBA scouts watching. The Trojans (5-5) dropped their third straight game.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James scored five points in 14 minutes, making 3 of 4 free throws late. He couldn’t corral the ball on an alley-oop chance in the final two minutes, prompting a chant of “overrated.” But Auburn fans mostly didn’t react to his presence on the court.

Auburn had five scorers in double figures. Denver Jones had 12 points while Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell each had 11.

Boogie Ellis led USC with 22 points. Isaiah Collier and Oziyah Sellers each had 13. Collier fouled out.

James had made his college debut at home a week earlier in an overtime loss to Long Beach State with his father on hand. LeBron James, whose Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks on Monday night, wasn’t in Auburn Arena for this one.

Bronny James’ mother, Savannah, watched from right behind the USC bench.

James entered the game with 16:28 left to a moderate buzz from the fans and played mostly short stints, but he wasn’t able to spark a rally. In fact, the Trojans were outscored by 17 with him on the court in the first half and trailed 49-35 at halftime.

James suffered cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

BIG PICTURE

USC started a four-game road stretch. The Trojans have lost three consecutive regular-season games for the first time since losing to Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State from Feb. 1-8, 2020.

Auburn has won 49 consecutive home nonconference games and is creeping closer to the Top 25.

UP NEXT

USC: Visits Alabama State on Tuesday night.

Auburn: Hosts Alabama State on Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

John Zenor, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the...

3h ago

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israel's government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages, fueled global...

3h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

2h ago

'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements

Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. The airline suggested rescheduling them on a flight more than 10...

8h ago

Top Stories

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the...

3h ago

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israel's government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages, fueled global...

3h ago

Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire
Young child found without vital signs in early morning Hamilton fire

A young child was found without vital signs at a fire in Hamilton early Sunday morning. Firefighters say they were called to a townhouse complex at 25 Towercrest Drive on Hamilton’s central mountain...

2h ago

'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements

Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. The airline suggested rescheduling them on a flight more than 10...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag
Israel says troops killed Israeli hostages holding white flag

Israel says its troops opened fire on three hostages in Gaza as they held up a white flag and called out for help in Hebrew. Caryn Ceolin with the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accidental killings.

22h ago

2:54
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week
Heavy rain on the way this weekend, possible snow next week

While temperatures will dip this weekend, it will be accompanied by some heavy rain on Sunday. It will get more brisk to start the week, with flurries and snow possible.
2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

2:36
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction
Tenants occupy landlord's office to resist 'unfair' eviction

Tenants of a North York apartment building are fighting what they describe as the unfair eviction of a woman who was kicked out of her unit Thursday. As Tina Yazdani reports, several tenants have been occupying the landlord's office for more than 24

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse
More Videos