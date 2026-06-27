Man, 48, charged with impaired driving in deadly Brampton hit-and-run

A 48-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a deadly collision in Brampton that killed a motorcyclist early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Yellow Brick Road shortly before 4 a.m. for reports of a collision between a motorcyclist and an SUV.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver of the SUV fled the area and was later arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Road closures were in-effect for more than several hours in the area.