Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 17, 2023 10:00 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2023 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Markets

It is the last full week of trading for 2023 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It has been a volatile year for the Canadian market, but a rally that began at the end of October has the S&P/TSX composite on track to eke out a gain for the year. 

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation Tuesday morning when it publishes its consumer price index for November. The annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent in October as the price of gasoline fell compared with a year earlier when gas prices spiked after an OPEC production cut.

Bank of Canada deliberations

The Bank of Canada will publish Wednesday its summary of monetary policy deliberations for its latest interest rate decision. The central bank decided to keep its key interest rate target on hold at five per cent earlier this month, but said it was still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation and that it was prepared to raise rates if needed.

BlackBerry results

BlackBerry Ltd. will release its results for its third quarter on Wednesday. The results come after the company announced last week the promotion of John Giamatteo to chief executive and called off plans for an initial public offering of its Internet of Things business. The Waterloo, Ont-based technology company did not say why it is abandoning plans for an IPO, but said it is still going ahead with plans to split its cybersecurity unit from its Internet of Things division.

Other economic data

Statistics Canada will release its retail sales figures for October on Thursday followed by gross domestic product figures for October on Friday. The agency’s preliminary estimate for real GDP released last month suggested the economy grew by 0.2 per cent in October, following a 0.1 per cent increase in September. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3-vehicle crash closes QEW at Burlington Skyway
3-vehicle crash closes QEW at Burlington Skyway

A three-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the Niagara-bound Queen Elizabeth Way at the Burlington Skyway on Sunday morning. Provincial police say two people were taken to hospital, one with serious...

54m ago

Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus
Toronto man charged with mischief after 'hate-motivated' graffiti found on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with mischief in an incident they allege was hate-motivated. Police say a man boarded a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Bloor Street West area...

4h ago

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israel's government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies and from protesters at home on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who waved a white...

19m ago

'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements

Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. The airline suggested rescheduling them on a flight more than 10...

2h ago

