$55M winning lottery ticket sold in Milton

Someone in Milton is holding a lottery ticket worth $55 million.

Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was sold in Halton Region, bearing the winning numbers 05, 11, 29, 31, 38, 39 & 49. The bonus number was 41.

A second-prize ticket worth more than $200,000 was sold in Scarborough.

As well, a $1 million Encore ticket was sold in the Haliburton-Muskoka region while an Encore prize of $100,000 belongs to a ticket holder in Simcoe County.

Lottery officials also point out that $66 million is available to be won in Saturday night’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw. If the Gold Ball is not drawn tonight, then the jackpot increases to a record-high $68 million which is guaranteed to be won on June 19.