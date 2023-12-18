Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles hit a power line and knocked out power in the area.

Images from the scene show a large truck on its side near a damaged utility pole.

Two males were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Alectra says the outage is impacting around 1,000 homes and businesses in the area bounded by Dixie, Britannia Road, Atlantic Drive and Tomken Road. Crews have been dispatched and they estimate power will be restored around noon.

Southbound Dixie is closed from Courtneypark Drive to Shawson Drive for the investigation. Police say the road will be closed for “an extended period.”