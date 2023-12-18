Hundreds without power after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Mississauga crash
Peel police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Dec. 18, 2023 that sent two people to hospital. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 18, 2023 10:53 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 11:01 am.

Two people are injured and a number of residents are without power after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles hit a power line and knocked out power in the area.

Images from the scene show a large truck on its side near a damaged utility pole.

Two males were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Alectra says the outage is impacting around 1,000 homes and businesses in the area bounded by Dixie, Britannia Road, Atlantic Drive and Tomken Road. Crews have been dispatched and they estimate power will be restored around noon.

Southbound Dixie is closed from Courtneypark Drive to Shawson Drive for the investigation. Police say the road will be closed for “an extended period.”

Top Stories

Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA
Snow, flurries on the way today as temperature drops in GTA

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening. A temperature drop throughout the day Monday will set things up for a potentially...

2h ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

1h ago

3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke
3 injured, including officer, after car flips trying to escape police in Etobicoke

Two people are in custody after a car crashed while trying to escape police in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Toronto police say officers were attempting to stop a vehicle near Eva Road and Highway 427...

3h ago

Don't wait until you see a problem to get an eye exam
Don't wait until you see a problem to get an eye exam

A new survey reveals more than one-third of Canadians say they’d only book an eye exam if they feel there’s something wrong with their vision, but experts say it’s best not to wait that long. By...

25m ago

