Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here’s which ones cracked the list

baby under purple blanket
A newborn baby under a blanket. Ontario released its top baby names of 2022 on Monday. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 18, 2023 10:16 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 10:20 am.

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme.

Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more impressively, Olivia has held the top spot for girls for over a decade, with 14 consecutive years as number one.

Noah is in the top spot for the fourth year in a row, with Liam following closely behind as the second-most popular name. 

Here is how both top 10s look.

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Sophia
  6. Ava
  7. Chloe/Isla
  8. Evelyn
  9. Lily
  10. Mia

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Oliver
  4. Theodore
  5. Jack
  6. Benjamin
  7. Lucas
  8. William
  9. Ethan
  10. Leo

Chloe was on the top 10 list for girl names for the first time, tied with Isla, while Theodore inched up two spots this year.

The United States Social Security Administration also released its top baby names of 2022, and Olivia landed number one on their rendition. For boys, Liam took the top spot in the U.S., with the names Elijah and James cracking their top 10.

Todd McCarthy, Ontario’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, said provincial residents and new parents can use ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle to register their newborn baby online from the comfort of their own homes.

“Our government continues to make life easier for new parents by saving them more time to enjoy those precious moments with their newborns.”

