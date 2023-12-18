‘Zone of Interest’ wins Toronto Film Critics Association award for best film of 2023

This image released by A24 shows a scene from "The Zone of Interest." Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" has been named the best picture of the year by the Toronto Film Critics Association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-A24 via AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 18, 2023 3:32 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2023 3:42 pm.

TORONTO — Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” has been named best picture of the year by the Toronto Film Critics Association.

Glazer also won the best director award for his surrealistic film about a Nazi commandant who tries to build an ideal life for his family next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Toronto critics gave the outstanding lead performance awards to Sandra Huller for “Anatomy of a Fall” and Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon” — the first year that TFCA eliminated gender-based voting for acting categories.

The outstanding supporting performance winners were Ryan Gosling for “Barbie” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers.”

The award for outstanding performance in a Canadian film, a new category, went to Glenn Howerton for his turn as Research in Motion CEO Jim Balsillie in “BlackBerry.”

The finalists for the Rogers Best Canadian Film award are “BlackBerry,” “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person” and “SOLO;” while the Rogers Best Canadian Documentary finalists are “Rojek,” “Someone Lives Here” and “Swan Song.”

The two Rogers awards are worth $50,000 each and will be presented along with all other categories at a gala in Toronto on March 4, 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

