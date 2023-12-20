Good news: We’re finally finding new antibiotics

pills
(Photo by Nastya Dulhiier)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted December 20, 2023 8:40 am.

Before we break for the holidays, The Big Story team decided to try to end our year on a positive note with a week of good news stories. We hope this week brings you hope, light and laughter. It might be our job to often deliver bad news, but that doesn’t mean that’s all the world is.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, “superbugs” are antibiotic resistant bacteria that have for years now been winning the war against medicine. Part of that is because we haven’t been able to find any new drugs that work against them. But a new antibiotic, and a new way of funding the creation of these drugs, may have just swung the war drastically in humanity’s favour.

Dr. Gerry Wright is a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences at McMaster University. “Zoliflodacin is really a great good news story in that it’s among the first new […] antibiotics that we’ve seen probably since the 1980s. So, you know, remember, heavy metal and big hair? That was the last time we got a new drug,” said Dr. Wright.

