A Dutch court has sentenced a man convicted in a notorious Canadian cyberbullying case to 6 years

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 7:48 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 7:56 am.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.

Aydin Coban wasn’t present in Amsterdam District Court for a brief hearing to announce the sentence. His lawyer, Robert Malewicz, said he would appeal the decision to the Dutch Supreme Court.

Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 to stand trial on charges linked to Amanda Todd, who took her own life in 2012 at the age of 15 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser. Coban was born in 1978, according to court documents, making him 44 or 45.

He was sent to Canada on condition that his sentence would be served in a Dutch prison. That also meant that prison time imposed by the British Columbia Supreme Court last year had to be converted into a sentence in the Netherlands.

In July, Dutch prosecutors said the Canadian sentence should be cut to four-and-a-half years, in line with sentencing guidelines in the Netherlands and time he had spent in tough conditions in a Canadian jail.

The court ruling didn’t take into account his time behind bars in Canada and sentenced him to the maximum possible six years.

Coban is serving an 11-year sentence in the Netherlands after being convicted on similar charges involving the online extortion of 33 young girls and gay men. The sentence imposed Thursday will be served after he completes his current prison time next year.

Malewicz had called the Canadian sentence “exorbitantly high, even by Canadian standards” and said Coban shouldn’t get any extra prison time, but if the court decided to give him prison time, it should be no more than one year with six months suspended.

“We will go to the Supreme Court,” he told reporters after Thursday’s brief hearing.

Todd’s suicide brought the problem of cyberbullying to mainstream attention in Canada after the Port Coquitlam teen posted a video on YouTube in which she used handwritten signs to describe how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

The picture ended up on a Facebook page, to which her friends were added.

She was repeatedly bullied, despite changing schools, before finally taking her own life weeks after posting the video.

Last year, a jury in British Columbia last year convicted Coban of all charges he faced, including communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Sentencing Coban last year, Canadian Justice Martha Devlin said that the “serious impact of the offences on Amanda was obvious to Mr. Coban and would have been obvious to anyone at the time.”

She added that “ruining Amanda’s life was Mr. Coban’s expressly stated goal. Sadly, one that he achieved.”

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

2h ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

19m ago

Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today
Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today

A significant announcement is expected from Toronto's mayor and the prime minister on Thursday as the city continues to deal with a housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by...

25m ago

Green Christmas expected in Toronto as winter officially arrives tonight
Green Christmas expected in Toronto as winter officially arrives tonight

Winter officially arrives Thursday night but there won't be a winter wonderland in Toronto this Christmas. It is expected to be a calm, snow-free start to the season across the GTA as the winter solstice...

16m ago

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

2h ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

19m ago

Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today
Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today

A significant announcement is expected from Toronto's mayor and the prime minister on Thursday as the city continues to deal with a housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by...

25m ago

Green Christmas expected in Toronto as winter officially arrives tonight
Green Christmas expected in Toronto as winter officially arrives tonight

Winter officially arrives Thursday night but there won't be a winter wonderland in Toronto this Christmas. It is expected to be a calm, snow-free start to the season across the GTA as the winter solstice...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

14h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

14h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

14h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

15h ago

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

16h ago

More Videos