Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Brampton house fire
Brampton Fire crews work to control a fire that tore through a home in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2023. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 21, 2023 6:26 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 6:59 am.

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton.

Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway, just after 2 a.m.

Photos from the scene show thick smoke and a mostly destroyed home with the roof collapsed in.

In an update on social media, Brampton Fire officials said the fire had been put out and no injuries were reported.

There is no word if anyone was inside the home at the time. Peel Regional Police say several of the neighbouring homes were evacuated as precaution.

It’s not clear what caused the fire but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Crews remain at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

1h ago

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

7h ago

21-year-old dead in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
21-year-old dead in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

A young man is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

43m ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

9h ago

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

1h ago

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

7h ago

21-year-old dead in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
21-year-old dead in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

A young man is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

43m ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

12h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

12h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

13h ago

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

14h ago

6:44
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto

Black-led organizations, and churches have been stepping up to house refugee claimants who have been sleeping on Toronto streets. Eddie Jjumba, director of Dominion House of Hope, speaks with Faiza Amin on the deep need for more supports.

18h ago

More Videos