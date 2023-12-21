Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton.

Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway, just after 2 a.m.

Photos from the scene show thick smoke and a mostly destroyed home with the roof collapsed in.

In an update on social media, Brampton Fire officials said the fire had been put out and no injuries were reported.

There is no word if anyone was inside the home at the time. Peel Regional Police say several of the neighbouring homes were evacuated as precaution.

It’s not clear what caused the fire but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Crews remain at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.