Ja Morant back in Memphis where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, above, and guard Dyson Daniels, below, for the game-winning shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The Grizzlies won 115-113. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 11:02 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 11:13 am.

Two-time All-Star Ja Morant will have a chance Thursday night to try to top a “perfect ending.”

The Memphis Grizzlies’ dazzling point guard plays his first game at home since the end of his 25-game suspension to start the NBA season because of his social media antics with guns.

Memphis not only needs Morant on the court, the Grizzlies hope he brings fans back to a venue that felt more like a crypt than NBA arena without him.

With Morant banned from watching games from the bench with his teammates, empty seats had been easier to find than fans in Memphis. The last team to win a game on their own court goes into this game against Indiana as one of two NBA teams still with only one home victory.

Morant made quite the splash in his return to the NBA on Tuesday night, scoring 34 points and the game-winning bucket over New Orleans. Morant called that game “ the perfect ending” to a “perfect day.”

The Grizzlies’ president reminded fans on social media after the team rallied from 24 points down that tickets were available for Thursday night’s game. By Thursday morning, only a few remained to watch a team with a 7-19 record overall and just 1-11 in Memphis.

Fans booed Morant in New Orleans early. That likely won’t be the reception he receives in Memphis in his first game on that court since April 26 in Game 5 when Morant and the Grizzlies staved off elimination for one game in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant provided a stark reminder of how much better the Grizzlies are with him.

Yet, the franchise that earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference each of the past two seasons and won the inaugural play-in games to earn the No. 8 seed in 2021 faces a tall task to earn a fourth straight playoff berth.

The Grizzlies, who hope to get offseason addition Marcus Smart back soon, went into Thursday 12th of 14 teams in the West and 6 1/2 games back of Phoenix for the 10th spot to even earn a play-in opportunity.

Any hopes Morant might’ve had for postseason awards also are gone. The NBA tweaked some policies for this season to get players to play more games and take fewer nights off to rest. The rule requires players to play in 65 games in most cases.

Even if Morant plays every game the rest of this season, he will play in 57 games.

Seeing him in Memphis won’t be easy either. Thursday night’s game is followed by a four-game road swing before the Grizzlies cap 2023 hosting Sacramento on New Year’s Eve.

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press




Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

20m ago

Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing deal with feds
Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement on Thursday...

50m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

3h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son's death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son's death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you'll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. "I've always loved soaps, the smells," she said. "To me, each bar...

2m ago

