Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada’s emergency rooms

The emergency sign of a Toronto hospital
The emergency sign of a Toronto hospital is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

Posted December 21, 2023 9:04 pm.

Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care. 

Combined with bed shortages, an aging population and a lack of community care, it’s converging to create a crisis, health professionals say.

“Wait times are through the roof,” Erin Ariss, president of the Ontario Nurses Association, said Wednesday. “Nurses are beginning their shifts in the morning and coming on to emergency departments that are full or over capacity with admitted patients.”

Packed emergency rooms are also a major concern in Quebec, where Health Minister Christian Dubé said Wednesday that the public should avoid going to ERs altogether if they can, and instead seek care at family medicine clinics, or clinics led by nurse practitioners. He made the announcement after a group representing chief doctors in the province’s ERs sent a letter saying overcrowding is “out of control.”

Dr. Judy Morris, head of an association of emergency room doctors in Quebec, said earlier this week that occupancy rates were as high as they’d ever been and some hospitals regularly have twice as many ER patients as they can handle. Health data website Index Sante said the average emergency department occupancy in Quebec on Thursday morning was above 120 per cent. 

Emergency rooms in other parts of the country are also crowded. In Nova Scotia, for example, the health authority’s website listed expected ER wait times of up to six hours on Thursday in some hospitals, including Cape Breton Regional Hospital. And in Winnipeg, three out of four hospitals were reporting average ER wait times of between seven and nine hours on Thursday morning. 

Earlier this month, Dubé said the recent deaths of two people in a Montreal-area ER were “completely unacceptable,” though he defended his government’s actions to reduce wait times. Quebec’s coroner’s office and the local health authority in Chateauguay, Que., are investigating the deaths.

Hospitals in Saskatchewan’s major cities have also been over capacity due to a lack of space for people needing long-term or alternative care, combined with staff shortages. In Regina, two hospitals recently violated the fire code by crowding hallways with patient beds, according to a leaked email chain. The Saskatchewan Health Authority said Thursday that it will work to add more staff and discharge patients in a timely manner to free up space.

Dr. Michael Howlett, president of the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, said the group is expecting to convene a national forum next year that would bring together policymakers and health-care professionals to discuss how the health-care system could be reformed to deal with pressures that end up affecting ERs.

That includes a lack of hospital beds for patients who need to be transferred from ERs, a lack of long-term care beds and home-care staff for patients who remain on hospital wards, and staff recruitment and retention issues.

Howlett said he could not find any home-care staff for his own mother after she was to be discharged from hospital.

“She stayed in hospital for six months,” he said. “All across the country you’ll find anywhere between 10 and 25 per cent of hospital beds are taken up by people who need an alternate level of care, besides acute-care hospitals, but they can’t be accommodated.”

Much of the action that needs to be taken is for the sake of patient safety, Howlett said.

“We don’t want to be just complainers that say it’s all broken and you guys have to fix it. We have lots of people in the country with great expertise in health systems,” he said.

“I mean, it’s a fairly critical point in Canadian health-care history and so I’m not sure how long we should really wait to implement solutions.”

Ariss, the head of the Ontario nurses’ group, said nurses are overwhelmed after enduring long working hours at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced some to leave for jobs in public health or with agencies that gave them more balance.

Ontario alone needs 24,000 more registered nurses, but working conditions aren’t exactly attracting new recruits, said Ariss, who worked as an ER nurse for 20 years in Kitchener, Ont., before leaving in December 2020.

Making matters worse is that emergency rooms in some rural areas have been temporarily closed or shut down because of staffing shortages, leaving patients to travel further for care, Ariss added.

“There’s a feeling of hopelessness at this point, that there’s no help coming,” she said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

1h ago

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

2h ago

Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month
Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month

Police are searching for a 29-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a Kleinburg man earlier this month in North York. Investigators were called to Oakland Avenue just off Wilson Avenue around...

49m ago

Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS
Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023,...

4h ago

Top Stories

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

1h ago

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

2h ago

Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month
Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month

Police are searching for a 29-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a Kleinburg man earlier this month in North York. Investigators were called to Oakland Avenue just off Wilson Avenue around...

49m ago

Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS
Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Suspects wanted after smash-and-grab at Scarborough jewelry store
Suspects wanted after smash-and-grab at Scarborough jewelry store

Responding officers and security guards were hit with pepper spray while attending to calls for a robbery in progress. No one was seriously injured. Carl Hanskte reports.

9h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

21h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

More Videos