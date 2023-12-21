2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen earlier this month in North York.

Toronto police were called to the Bayview Avenue area near Hwy. 401 on Dec. 2 for reports of a stabbing.

It’s alleged there was an altercation between two men, and one was stabbed. The suspect fled the area before police arrived but returned to the residence a short time later.

A male victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died on Dec. 11.

He was identified as 46-year-old Juan Carlos Gomez Salgado of Mexico.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Rigoberto Ulin Lopez of Toronto.

He was initially charged with assault, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon, and those charges have been upgraded to assault and second-degree murder.