1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Vaughan

One male has died and another has serious injuries from a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call in the Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road area at approximately 1:53 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two males had been shot, one male was transported to hospital via emergency run and was pronounced deceased, and the second male was at the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.