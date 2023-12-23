1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Vaughan
Posted December 23, 2023 7:06 am.
Last Updated December 23, 2023 7:07 am.
One male has died and another has serious injuries from a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call in the Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road area at approximately 1:53 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Two males had been shot, one male was transported to hospital via emergency run and was pronounced deceased, and the second male was at the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.