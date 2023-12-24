Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten named captain of Canada’s junior hockey squad

Toronto Maple Leafs' Fraser Minten
Toronto Maple Leafs' Fraser Minten (center) is flanked by the assistant captains on Canada's World Junior hockey team. X/HOCKEY CANADA

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted December 24, 2023 6:59 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten has been named captain of the Canadian junior team, Hockey Canada announced Sunday.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck, Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie, Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras and Arizona Coyotes prospect Maveric Lamoureux are the alternate captains.

A second-round pick (38th overall) by the Leafs last year, Minten made Toronto’s opening-night roster and played four games with the NHL team before being returned to the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers.

The Vancouver-born forward was later traded by the Blazers to the Saskatoon Blades. He has five goals and 10 assists in 13 WHL games this season.

Beck is the lone returning player from last year’s gold medal-winning Canadian team.

Canada opens the world junior championship on Boxing Day against Finland.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver seriously injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver seriously injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was seriously injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

28m ago

At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed
At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed

At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15. Associated Press...

2h ago

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town as celebrations halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town as celebrations halted due to Israel-Hamas war.

The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The festive lights and Christmas...

4h ago

Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem' as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass
Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem' as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.” The pontiff...

3h ago

Top Stories

Driver seriously injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver seriously injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was seriously injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

28m ago

At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed
At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed

At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15. Associated Press...

2h ago

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town as celebrations halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town as celebrations halted due to Israel-Hamas war.

The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The festive lights and Christmas...

4h ago

Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem' as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass
Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem' as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.” The pontiff...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day

The usually bustling town of Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. Brie Davis on the solemn celebrations, as Israel’s prime minister vows to keep fighting until victorious.

5h ago

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

6h ago

2:33
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays in a bid to increase donations
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays in a bid to increase donations

The Canadian Blood Service needs your help filing critical donations during this holiday season and beyond. Afua Baah has the details

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
More Videos