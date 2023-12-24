Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten named captain of Canada’s junior hockey squad

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten has been named captain of the Canadian junior team, Hockey Canada announced Sunday.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck, Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie, Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras and Arizona Coyotes prospect Maveric Lamoureux are the alternate captains.

A second-round pick (38th overall) by the Leafs last year, Minten made Toronto’s opening-night roster and played four games with the NHL team before being returned to the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers.

The Vancouver-born forward was later traded by the Blazers to the Saskatoon Blades. He has five goals and 10 assists in 13 WHL games this season.

Beck is the lone returning player from last year’s gold medal-winning Canadian team.

Canada opens the world junior championship on Boxing Day against Finland.