4 arrested after violent assault in St. Catharines bar

Niagara police have arrested four people following an investigation into an assault incident in St. Catharines from October.

Officers met with a male victim in his 40’s regarding the assault, and initial investigation determined that on Oct. 11, at approximately 2:15 a.m. the victim had been in Canucks Ale House located on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.

The victim was standing at the bar and began a conversation with a man and a woman standing near him. Within a minute, the man allegedly punched the victim in the face, and two other men joined in punching the victim.

As the victim fell to the floor, he was repeatedly kicked, stomped, punched, and had a bar stool thrown at him. The victim was knocked unconscious but the assault continued. The suspects eventually fled from the bar.

An unknown female bar patron approached the unconscious victim, took his wallet and stole approximately $300 in cash.

Niagara emergency services were not called at the time of the incident, the victim sought medical treatment for his serious injuries and is recovering at home.

As result of the investigation, all four suspects were identified.

On Dec. 23, Christopher Redmond, 37, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order.

Redmond was held in custody for a video bail hearing on Dec. 24, was remanded in custody and is scheduled for bail court on Dec. 27.

On Dec. 24, Taylor Cronkwright, 31, of St. Catharines and Brooklyn Mayer, 29, of St. Catharines surrendered to detectives at the Niagara Regional Police Service headquarters.

Cronkwright has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm. Mayer was also arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm as well as aggravated assault. Cronkwright and Mayer were held in custody for a video bail hearing on Dec. 24, and were subsequently released with future court dates.

On Dec. 26, Shevon Sadler, 29, of St. Catharines was arrested for theft under $5,000. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.