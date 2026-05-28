John Reardon returns as star of ‘Hudson & Rex’ after fan backlash

Actor John Reardon and his German Shepherd co-star Diesel vom Burgimwald are shown in this undated handout image from the TV series "Hudson & Rex." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Rogers (Mandatory Credit)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2026 9:15 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 9:23 am.

Detective Charlie Hudson is back on the case.

Actor John Reardon is returning to “Hudson & Rex” for its ninth season, Citytv announced Tuesday.

The Halifax native was the original star of the cop-dog procedural, but was replaced by English actor Luke Roberts in Season 8.

Reardon said in a social media post last year that he didn’t leave by choice, explaining he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer partway through Season 7 and underwent treatment. Doctors cleared him to return, he said, but “the team chose to go in a different direction.”

Fans worldwide responded with a wave of backlash, flooding the show’s social media accounts with comments and taking out full-page newspaper ads calling for Reardon’s reinstatement.

Reardon said in a statement that he’s “excited” to step back into the role of Charlie.

“The series has earned a passionate audience around the world, and I’m grateful for the continued support,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to beginning production on the new season with the cast, crew, creative team, production, and network partners — and to sharing more adventures with Rex and the fans.”

The show’s production company Shaftesbury said they are “incredibly pleased” to have Reardon return.

“We know that fans missed him and so did we. We look forward to getting back to work and bringing fans an exciting new season,” said chairman and CEO Christina Jennings.

Citytv says production for the new season is scheduled to begin in June in St. John’s, N.L.

“When viewers last saw Charlie Hudson, he was heading to South America in search of his missing brother, Jack,” reads a logline.

“Next season will see Charlie shocking everyone with his return to St. John’s with one final task to accomplish before putting the Belize nightmare behind him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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