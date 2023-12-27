‘BlackBerry’ and ‘Past Lives’ make Barack Obama’s annual list of best films

First, it was Barack Obama’s favourite phone. Now, “BlackBerry” is one of the former U.S. president’s top films of the year.

The Canadian satire from director Matt Johnson is one of 13 movies to make Obama’s list of the best films of 2023.

Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel star as Research in Motion heads Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis in the fictionalized tale of the Canadian company’s rise and fall.

Obama was famously a longtime lover of the BlackBerry, and only upgraded to an iPhone in 2016.

“Past Lives,” the nostalgic romance from Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song, also nabbed a spot on his annual list.

His other favourites include “The Holdovers,” “Oppenheimer” and “Anatomy of a Fall.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.

