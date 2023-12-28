Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated graffiti incident

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in connection with a hate-motivated graffiti that was found on at a retail business in Etobicoke.

Police were called to a retail business in The West Mall/The Queensway area on Dec. 21 at around 7:10 p.m.

It’s alleged a man wrote hate-motivated graffiti on the windows of several stores than fled the area.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, wearing a black hooded puffer jacket, black jeans, white shoes, black/orange gloves, and ski goggles.

Images of the suspect have been released.

The Hate Crime Unit is investigating.