Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

Governor General Mary Simon called on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year end message. Simon takes part in a fireside discussion during the annual Equal Voice gala in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 29, 2023 9:00 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 9:12 am.

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message. 

The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict. 

But she says Canada also took “important strides in reconciliation” and marked new chapters in history. 

Simon alternates between speaking English, her native Inuktitut and French — which she is still learning — in her address.

She says people are adapting to change in different ways, including with kindness. 

And she says that over the past year, she honoured people who turned challenges into opportunities.

Their stories should serve as an example of the “Inuktitut word ajuinnata,” she says, which means “never giving up.” 

It’s the same word Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended his address to Parliament with back in September, saying Simon shared it with him when they met. 

Simon ends her new year’s address by calling on Canadians to commit “to action, and to kindness, no matter how daunting the situation may be,” and to face the challenges over the year ahead “with a renewed sense of unity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

1h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

3h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

4h ago

