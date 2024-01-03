Questions on artificial intelligence and a budget deficit await returning California lawmakers

FILE -- The lights of the state Capitol glow into the night in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022. California lawmakers are scheduled to return to work on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Trân Nguyễn And Adam Beam, The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 12:16 am.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 12:26 am.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers return to work on Wednesday for the start of an election-year legislative session dominated by decisions on artificial intelligence and the state’s struggling budget.

The budget is a big issue every year in California, which is the nation’s most populous state and has an economy larger than that of all but four countries. But this year, lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will have to figure out how to cover an estimated $68 billion deficit — a shortfall that is larger than the entire operating budgets of many states.

And with California companies at the forefront of the artificial intelligence boom, a number of state lawmakers are eyeing new rules to govern the use of the technology before it can dominate daily life — much like social media has.

The California Legislature is scheduled to convene Wednesday afternoon, giving lawmakers a week to settle in before Newsom sends over his first budget plan. Cutting the budget is never easy, but it’s especially difficult in an election year when many legislators must then ask voters in November to reelect them.

Plus, lawmakers will be following a pair of new leaders as they navigate their first budget negotiations, an arduous process that happens mostly behind closed doors and requires gaining consensus among the Democrats who control a majority of seats in the Legislature. Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas took over last summer, and incoming Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire is scheduled to take over next month.

They will also guide debates on the use of generative artificial intelligence tools and attempts to rein in the fast-growing industry.

Multiple lawmakers are preparing a host of bills to regulate the use of generative artificial intelligence tools — bills aimed at the potential impacts on privacy, discrimination, job protections and misinformation during an election year.

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan has said she will introduce a bill to prohibit the use of AI systems that discriminate against people, which would have required companies to evaluate the algorithms they develop and disclose any potential discriminatory risks. She introduced a similar bill last year but couldn’t advance it.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra wants to protect actors and artists by limiting studios’ ability to replicate performers’ work using AI, a sticking point in contract negotiations last year between actors and studios. The bill would allow performers to escape vague language in contracts that allow companies to use AI to create a digital version of themselves.

State Sen. Scott Wiener said he will try to establish a sweeping industry-wide safety framework. The San Francisco Democrat aims to focus on tackling some of the biggest risks in public safety and security, such as AI-generated bioweapons, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns. The bill, still light in details, will be “among the first attempts at broad regulation of AI,” Wiener said.

Beyond the budget and artificial intelligence, lawmakers are also expected to fight over rules governing their own elections.

Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong is running to replace former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Congress. But he’s also on the ballot for reelection to his Fresno Assembly seat, creating a legal kerfuffle that has angered Democrats. Fong decided to run for Congress after he had already filed for the Assembly seat.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber at first refused to put Fong on the ballot for the Congressional seat, citing a state law that does not allow people to appear on the ballot twice. But Fong sued and a state judge ruled in his favor. Weber has said she will appeal the ruling. Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo — who is not running for reelection because she is seeking a seat on the Los Angeles City Council — has vowed to introduce legislation she says “will clear up this mess.”

“Under no circumstances should candidates be able to run for two offices at the same time,” she said.

The legislative session runs through the end of August, but lawmakers only have until the end of January to decide which of the bills introduced last year, if any, they will attempt to pass this year.

Among the leftover bills is a proposal by Democratic Senators Catherine Blakespear and Nancy Skinner to require gun owners to carry liability insurance to cover the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. The bill, introduced in 2022, faced fierce opposition from firearms groups last year who said such requirements violate gun owners’ constitutional rights.

Other bills include a proposal to require community colleges and California State University campuses to establish a mental health hotline, a measure to subsidize housing for seniors and adults with disabilities, and a plan to ban homeless encampments within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of a school, park, or library, among others.

Trân Nguyễn And Adam Beam, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol
Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in two separate Scarborough incidents. In the first incident on July 26, 2023, police say...

6h ago

Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza

OTTAWA — The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from...

8h ago

Male hospitalized after west end shooting: Toronto police
Male hospitalized after west end shooting: Toronto police

A male was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after police say he was grazed by a bullet in a west end shooting on Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the Humber Boulevard...

2h ago

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol
Toronto police say sex assault suspect 'enticed' victims with alcohol

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three people, including a 15-year-old boy, in two separate Scarborough incidents. In the first incident on July 26, 2023, police say...

6h ago

Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
Ottawa to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza

OTTAWA — The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from...

8h ago

Male hospitalized after west end shooting: Toronto police
Male hospitalized after west end shooting: Toronto police

A male was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after police say he was grazed by a bullet in a west end shooting on Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the Humber Boulevard...

2h ago

12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke
12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes in Etobicoke

A dozen people are injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m....

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

6h ago

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:24
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'

On the eve of a new year, Israel’s prime minister raised new questions over the future of Gaza in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with the narrow strip of land Israel says it is seeking to control.
More Videos