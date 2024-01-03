Toronto man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard

A Toronto man has been arrested in a suspected hate-motivated assault involving a security guard in the city’s downtown core.

Police were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged that the suspect was loitering in a building when the victim, who was working as a security guard, asked him to exit the premises.

Police said the suspect refused to leave, uttered racial slurs and assaulted the victim with a weapon.

On Wednesday, authorities said 60-year-old Timothy Eaton of Toronto has been charged with two counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Eaton was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.