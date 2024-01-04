Police searching for suspect after Ajax gas station robbed at gunpoint

Ajax gas station robbery
Durham Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in Ajax was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 13.

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 4, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 10:00 am.

Police in Durham Region are searching for a suspect after a gas station in Ajax was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called to a Shell gas station on Salem Road South just north of Highway 401 around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 13.

It is alleged that a male walked in to the store and asked to buy cigarettes from the employee behind the register. When the worker opened the register the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the till.

The suspect fled the store before officers arrived.

The victim was not injured.

Police are searching for a male suspect with a medium build, approximately six feet tall and say he was dressed in a black jacket with black pants.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is being asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

26-year-old man dead in Mississauga shooting; suspects sought
26-year-old man dead in Mississauga shooting; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area to Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

updated

6m ago

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

3h ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

2h ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

3h ago

Top Stories

26-year-old man dead in Mississauga shooting; suspects sought
26-year-old man dead in Mississauga shooting; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area to Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

updated

6m ago

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

3h ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

2h ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

12h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

13h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

18h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

20h ago

More Videos