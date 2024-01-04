Police searching for suspect after Ajax gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police in Durham Region are searching for a suspect after a gas station in Ajax was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called to a Shell gas station on Salem Road South just north of Highway 401 around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 13.

It is alleged that a male walked in to the store and asked to buy cigarettes from the employee behind the register. When the worker opened the register the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the till.

The suspect fled the store before officers arrived.

The victim was not injured.

Police are searching for a male suspect with a medium build, approximately six feet tall and say he was dressed in a black jacket with black pants.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is being asked to contact police.