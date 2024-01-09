Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door prior to departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson’s tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said.

A spokesperson said the incident occurred aboard a flight scheduled to depart Toronto Pearson International Airport for Dubai on Monday evening.

The passenger in question normally boarded the aircraft, a Boeing 777, but instead of going to their seat, they opened the cabin door at the opposite end of the plane.

“The passenger sustained injuries falling to the tarmac with emergency services and the authorities attending,” an Air Canada spokesperson told CityNews.

It’s unclear how serious the passenger’s injuries were and what their current condition is.

The flight carrying 319 customers from Toronto to Dubai was “subsequently delayed and departed later.”

According to Air Canada’s website, the flight was scheduled to depart Toronto’s gate E74 at 8:35 p.m. ET on Monday but was delayed just under six hours and left at around 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

“We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed; we continue to review the incident,” the Air Canada representative said.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which operates Pearson, confirmed it was aware of the incident involving the Air Canada flight and was working with officials.

“We learned of an incident on an AC flight during boarding [Monday] evening and worked with the airline, Peel Regional Police and Peel EMS to support and determine the immediate needs,” a Pearson spokesperson told CityNews.

CityNews has reached out to Peel Regional Police and Peel Paramedics for comment but did not hear back before publication.