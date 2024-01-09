Farm Boy vegan margherita pizza recalled in Ontario

Farm Boy
Health Canada said Farm Boy's "Vegan Gluten Free Margherita Pizza" is facing the recall, urging customers not to consume recalled products to which they are allergic or sensitive. Photo: Health Canada.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 9, 2024 6:06 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 6:09 pm.

A popular Canadian food retailer has had a vegan pizza recalled in Ontario due to what Health Canada calls undeclared milk.

Health Canada said Farm Boy’s “Vegan Gluten Free Margherita Pizza” is facing the recall, urging customers not to consume recalled products to which they are allergic or sensitive.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label,” Health Canada wrote.

Farm Boy’s “Vegan Gluten Free Margherita Pizza” is facing the recall, with Health Canada urging customers not to consume recalled products to which they are allergic or sensitive. Photo: Health Canada.

Those who may have purchased the vegan pizza from Farm Boy are being asked not to serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products and to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

Farm Boy currently has 47 locations across Ontario, including 10 in Toronto and 16 in Ottawa.

