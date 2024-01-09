The loophole that lets people pay for Ozempic (and other) prescriptions

Diabetes drug Ozempic is shown at a pharmacy in Toronto on April 19, 2023
Diabetes drug Ozempic is shown at a pharmacy in Toronto on April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted January 9, 2024 8:12 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, you’re not supposed to be paying to be prescribed drugs in Canada. You’re also not generally supposed to get those prescriptions without being examined and, you know, speaking to a real live human being. But a recent investigation found that it’s possible to be prescribed the country’s hottest drug, which is currently facing a shortage, by using an online portal and paying $99.

Morgan Bocknek, is an investigative reporter at The Toronto Star who demonstrated the troubling ease with which some patients could obtain Ozempic in Ontario. She says many health care experts found the results of her investigation troubling.

“You have to see and visualize the actual person you’re talking to who needs a medication, especially with something so serious as a type 2 diabetes medication that’s being prescribed off-label,” says Bocknek.  

Where did this loophole come from? Why do government regulations allow this? And what does this kind of process say about our current system as a whole, and the future of for-profit health care in Canada?

Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today
Messy winter storm to bring significant snow, rain to GTA today

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many.

updated

1h ago

School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives
School bus cancellations in GTA today as winter storm arrives

Some school bus routes in the GTA have been cancelled on Tuesday as the region braces for a messy winter storm expected to bring snow and then rain.

1h ago

Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets
Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets

Federal investigators say a door panel slid up before flying off an Alaska Airlines jetliner last week, and they are looking at whether four bolts that were supposed to help hold the panel in place might...

2h ago

Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead
Police to update Mississauga nightclub shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead

Peel police are set to provide an update Tuesday morning on their investigation into a deadly shooting at a Mississauga nightclub.

1h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises.

14h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute.

14h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed.

14h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square.

15h ago

1:06
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site
Indigenous burial ground discovered at Toronto construction site

Construction has been halted after human remains from an Indigenous burial ground were discovered in an east-end neighbourhood.

19h ago

