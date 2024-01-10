Corey Perry eligible to sign with NHL teams after meeting with Gary Bettman

Corey Perry, whose contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30, met Tuesday with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and now is eligible to sign with other teams.

The Blackhawks removed Perry from the active roster prior to a 7-3 loss in Columbus on Nov. 22.

After he went unclaimed on waivers and the contract was dissolved, the team released a statement saying it determined he “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player’s contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

GM Kyle Davidson met with the team, and while he did not disclose the specific incident(s), sources indicated he made it very clear the organization could not tolerate or afford any misbehaviour in the aftermath of the Kyle Beach situation.

Perry released an apology, admitting his “behaviour was inappropriate and wrong,” adding he would work with experts to “discuss his struggles with alcohol.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down.”

The contract termination means Perry is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any interested team.