Corey Perry apologizes, says behaviour was ‘inappropriate and wrong’

Corey Perry apologized to the Chicago Blackhawks organization, his fans and his family on Thursday after the team cut ties with him earlier this week for what it called “unacceptable” conduct.

Perry released a statement that did not go into details about the reason for release. He did say his “behaviour was inappropriate and wrong.”

Corey Perry releases a statement: pic.twitter.com/UnXbuk1tlS — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 30, 2023

Perry also says he has started to work with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss his struggles with alcohol.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates,” he said. “I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down.

“As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumours. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behaviour was inappropriate and wrong.”

Perry added he will take “whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.

“Once again, I am deeply sorry.”

Perry cleared waivers Wednesday, 24 hours after the Blackhawks said they were putting the forward on waivers for purposes of terminating his contract.

The Blackhawks announced plans to cut ties with Perry, 38, on Tuesday, saying he had “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable.”

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson later said it was a “workplace decision” to remove Perry from the team but declined to disclose any specifics about the incident that led to the move.

Davidson did say that the Perry situation did not involve any other players or their families, calling any suggestion to the contrary “disgusting.” When asked for more specifics, he repeatedly said it was “an internal matter.”

The Blackhawks placed Perry on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract on Tuesday, six days after making the veteran forward a healthy scratch for undisclosed reasons.