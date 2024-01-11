9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York.

Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south of Sheppard Avenue East just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

They say a barrel with an unknown product was found inside smoking and workers were assessed by medics for exposure to an unknown type of chemical.

Three of the workers were transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries while six others were released from the scene.

Hazmat crews are currently investigating the air quality and the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

More to come