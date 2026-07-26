Rally and celebration planned after Ford government’s Billy Bishop airport plans grounded

What was initially planned as a rally on Sunday will now be a celebration following the federal government’s decision to ground the Ford government’s proposed expansion at Billy Bishop airport.

Advocate groups NoJetsTo and Environmental Defence say a large-scale waterfront celebration will take place starting at 10:30 a.m. at Harbour Square Park. Demonstrators will march along Queens Quay to HTO Park, where they will be joined by a flotilla of boats.

Organizers say the event will celebrate what they call a “hard-fought win” against the provincial government’s efforts to expand the island airport, while also calling on residents to remain vigilant in protecting Toronto’s waterfront for generations to come.

On Friday, federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said the government is “exclusively” focused on approved safety upgrades already underway at Billy Bishop, rather than on building it out to allow jets to land.

While MacKinnon said the conclusion was based on public consultations that garnered more than 87,000 responses, he did leave the door open a crack to a potential change of course in future years, framing the decision as “at this stage,” instead of as a final one.

Ontario Transport Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the province will continue trying to advance an expansion, stressing its benefits for job creation and economic growth.

The Ford government has said the airport would eventually notch a projected 10 million passengers a year and generate $8.5 billion in annual economic benefits.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report