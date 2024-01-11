Man arrested for abandoning puppies on road in Niagara Falls: police

A man is facing charges after he allegedly abandoned a group of puppies alongside a roadway in Niagara Falls.

In a release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said they launched a joint investigation with the Niagara Parks Police Service (NPP) after five puppies were discovered on the Niagara Parkway.

Through the investigation it was determined there were seven Shar-Pei puppies abandoned in the area on Dec. 28. Police say four of the animals were found and put in the care of the Niagara SPCA, one was found dead, and two others remain unaccounted for.

The puppies are all believed to be between six and eight weeks old. Police say the dogs that were found are “doing well” and gaining weight.

“While there are plans to adopt out the puppies to a good home, they will be remaining in the care of the Niagara SPCA till they reach an adoptable age,” reads the police release.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and executed a search warrant at a home on Jan. 10 where they arrested a man.

Niagara Falls resident Mario Sid Silva, 63, is facing five charges including four counts of willfully causing pain or injury to an animal and one count of killing an animal.

Anyone with further information on the incident is being urged to contact police.