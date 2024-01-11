Man arrested for abandoning puppies on road in Niagara Falls: police

Niagara Falls puppies
A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after a group of puppies were found abandoned on a road in the city. Photo: Niagara Falls Regional Police Service

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 11, 2024 12:42 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 1:02 pm.

A man is facing charges after he allegedly abandoned a group of puppies alongside a roadway in Niagara Falls.

In a release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said they launched a joint investigation with the Niagara Parks Police Service (NPP) after five puppies were discovered on the Niagara Parkway.

Through the investigation it was determined there were seven Shar-Pei puppies abandoned in the area on Dec. 28. Police say four of the animals were found and put in the care of the Niagara SPCA, one was found dead, and two others remain unaccounted for.

The puppies are all believed to be between six and eight weeks old. Police say the dogs that were found are “doing well” and gaining weight.

“While there are plans to adopt out the puppies to a good home, they will be remaining in the care of the Niagara SPCA till they reach an adoptable age,” reads the police release.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and executed a search warrant at a home on Jan. 10 where they arrested a man.

Niagara Falls resident Mario Sid Silva, 63, is facing five charges including four counts of willfully causing pain or injury to an animal and one count of killing an animal.

Anyone with further information on the incident is being urged to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

29m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

2h ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

2h ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

5h ago

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

29m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

2h ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

2h ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

18h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

18h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

19h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

19h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

19h ago

More Videos