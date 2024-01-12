Ajax elementary school evacuated as police investigate threat
Posted January 12, 2024 12:58 pm.
Last Updated January 12, 2024 1:02 pm.
Police have evacuated an elementary school in Ajax after a threat was received Friday morning.
Durham Regional Police initiated a hold and secure at Bolton C. Falby Public School around 11 a.m. after receiving an email threat.
An hour later police announced that the school would be evacuated as they continued their investigation. Parents were advised to pick up their children at nearby Ajax High School.