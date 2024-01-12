Ajax elementary school evacuated as police investigate threat

Exterior view of Bolton C. Falby Public School in Ajax.
Exterior view of Bolton C. Falby Public School in Ajax. GOOGLE MAPS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 12, 2024 12:58 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 1:02 pm.

Police have evacuated an elementary school in Ajax after a threat was received Friday morning.

Durham Regional Police initiated a hold and secure at Bolton C. Falby Public School around 11 a.m. after receiving an email threat.

An hour later police announced that the school would be evacuated as they continued their investigation. Parents were advised to pick up their children at nearby Ajax High School.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is not clear but...

EXCLUSIVE

18m ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

1h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene following a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near...

updated

1m ago

Police probing shooting in Vaughan that could be connected to 3 drive-by shootings in Toronto
Police probing shooting in Vaughan that could be connected to 3 drive-by shootings in Toronto

Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon that investigators believe could be connected to three similar incidents in Toronto. York Regional Police...

29m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario
Ford government to pay for Staples retrofit as retailer looks to 'monetize' ServiceOntario

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets, sources tell CityNews. The exact dollar amount is not clear but...

EXCLUSIVE

18m ago

Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today
Travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of winter blast arriving later today

Winter storm warnings are in place across most of southern Ontario and Toronto is now under a winter weather travel advisory as a system bringing strong wind and blowing snow barrels towards the city in...

1h ago

Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville
Fail-to-remain driver sought in crash involving fuel tanker near QEW in Beamsville

Police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene following a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, causing a tractor-trailer carrying fuel to roll over near...

updated

1m ago

Police probing shooting in Vaughan that could be connected to 3 drive-by shootings in Toronto
Police probing shooting in Vaughan that could be connected to 3 drive-by shootings in Toronto

Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon that investigators believe could be connected to three similar incidents in Toronto. York Regional Police...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home
Caught on camera: Man ransacks 91-year-old’s room in Oakville senior home

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who entered a woman’s room and stole jewellery. The entire thing was caught on cameras. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:20
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend
Toronto could avoid big amounts of snow this weekend

While regions such as Barrie and Kitchener could be hit with a lot of snow, Toronto could escape with anywhere from 5 to 10 cm when it's all said and done on Saturday. It will get much colder with temperatures in the minus here to stay.

18h ago

3:01
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures
Toronto police ban protests at major intersection after several weekend closures

Toronto police are banning protests at a major intersection in the heart of the city's Jewish community. As Tina Yazdani reports, the police chief has warned anyone who tries to assemble on the Avenue Rd bridge at the 401 could be arrested.

19h ago

2:28
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

54m ago

2:32
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night
24/7 construction keeping residents up at night

Residents are calling overnight construction work being done in one Toronto neighbourhood as intolerable. Shauna Hunt reports on another Eglinton Crosstown headache.

20h ago

More Videos