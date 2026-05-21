Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will finally see some relief at the pumps heading into the weekend, with gas prices expected to fall eight cents on Friday.

According to Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro International, this will take gas prices to 183.9 cents per litre at most stations on May 22.

The decrease follows a period of volatility driven by global supply concerns, shifts in refinery output, and fluctuating wholesale prices.

The drop marks the lowest price GTA motorists have seen since May 8 and 9, according to CityNews’ historical gas price data.

The expected decrease on Friday follows a series of sharp increases earlier this month — including a 10‑cent jump on May 6, which pushed prices to their highest level since 2022. That spike, combined with broader inflationary pressures, contributed to Canada’s national inflation rate rising to 2.8 per cent.

You can monitor updated forecasts and historical trends at CityNews.