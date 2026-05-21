A 16‑year‑old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was bitten by a coyote in a residential area of Markham, York Regional Police (YRP) say.

Emergency crews were called to the Mingay Avenue and Bur Oak Avenue area near Markham Road around 8:15 a.m. for reports of an animal complaint. Paramedics transported the teen to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are urging residents to use caution in the neighbourhood as officers and Markham Animal Services work to locate the coyote and determine what led to the encounter. The city’s animal services team has launched an investigation and is expected to canvass the area for sightings.

It’s not yet clear whether the animal was acting aggressively before the bite or if the teen girl had any interaction with it beforehand.

The investigation is ongoing.