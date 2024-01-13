TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A TTC sign
A TTC sign is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted January 13, 2024 8:22 am.

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend.

There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency says it will not be operating shuttle buses due to ongoing construction on surface routes affected by the closure.

Instead, the TTC will increase service on the University side of Line 1. Customers have the option of taking the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transfer to connecting eastbound services at College St. (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas St. (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen St. (501 Queen replacement bus), or King St. (504 King).

On the Yonge side of the subway line, customers can connect westbound at Wellesley Station (94 Wellesley), College Station (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Station (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Station (501B Queen on Church St.), or King Station (504 King streetcar).

Extra Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available in the downtown core for any customer who requires an accessible connection at a station that may not be accessible.

Subway service is expected to resume by 6 a.m. Monday.

A similar closure is planned for next weekend as well.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker
QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville is once again closed to traffic in both directions this morning as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Friday. Provincial...

Happening Now

1h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

12m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore
Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend. The Boat...

23h ago

Global Affairs Canada changing policy as gay diplomat wins surrogacy expenses case
Global Affairs Canada changing policy as gay diplomat wins surrogacy expenses case

A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling. The public...

55m ago

Top Stories

QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker
QEW in Beamsville closed for several hours to remove damaged fuel tanker

The Queen Elizabeth Way in Beamsville is once again closed to traffic in both directions this morning as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Friday. Provincial...

Happening Now

1h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

12m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore
Weekend need-to-know: Bridal and boats galore

As we settle into the new year, there are lots of expos and shows to attend this weekend to set your year up. When heading out though, keep in mind there is a subway closure this weekend. The Boat...

23h ago

Global Affairs Canada changing policy as gay diplomat wins surrogacy expenses case
Global Affairs Canada changing policy as gay diplomat wins surrogacy expenses case

A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling. The public...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

13h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

15h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

15h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

15h ago

More Videos