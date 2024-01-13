TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend.

There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency says it will not be operating shuttle buses due to ongoing construction on surface routes affected by the closure.

Instead, the TTC will increase service on the University side of Line 1. Customers have the option of taking the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transfer to connecting eastbound services at College St. (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas St. (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen St. (501 Queen replacement bus), or King St. (504 King).

On the Yonge side of the subway line, customers can connect westbound at Wellesley Station (94 Wellesley), College Station (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Station (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Station (501B Queen on Church St.), or King Station (504 King streetcar).

Extra Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available in the downtown core for any customer who requires an accessible connection at a station that may not be accessible.

Subway service is expected to resume by 6 a.m. Monday.

A similar closure is planned for next weekend as well.