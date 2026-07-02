Raptors, head coach Darko Rajakovic sign multi-year extension

Darko Rajaković is sticking around Toronto.

The head coach agreed to a multi-year extension with the Raptors, the team announced on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Rajaković, the 47-year-old Serbian, joined the Raptors in June 2023 and helped guide them to his first playoff appearance as head coach last season before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a seven-game first-round series.

Now, he’ll face greater expectations with the reported return of Kawhi Leonard in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers as the Raptors aspire for title contention.

“We’re thrilled to extend Darko as head coach of the Toronto Raptors. Darko’s strong development philosophy and commitment to a team-first culture shine through on a daily basis,” Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster said in a statement.

“We’ve seen these qualities play out on the court — our team plays hard, plays together, and fights until the end. Darko knows there’s more to be done, and we’re looking forward to seeing the continued growth of this team.”

Rajaković has a 101-145 regular-season record on the sidelines.

He spent time as an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies before landing the lead role in Toronto. He has increased the team’s win total from 25 to 30 to 46 across his three seasons.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, but our team knows there is still a lot of work to do, and I am looking forward to continuing to build and win with the Raptors. We will keep growing, keep working together and stay committed to getting better every day as we reach for our goal of an NBA championship,” Rajaković said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to Bobby, to MLSE and the board of directors, to my coaching staff and especially to the players.”

Earlier this off-season, the Raptors also handed Webster a multi-year extension as well as his new EVP title.