Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as weekend storms bring more Arctic air, snow

American Airlines flight information screen displays today flight information, including a cancelled flight at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Over 70 flight cancellations at Chicago airports Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2024 11:42 am.

Subfreezing temperatures across much of the U.S. left millions of Americans facing potentially dangerous cold Sunday as Arctic storms threatened near-blizzard conditions in the northeast and several inches of snow in portions of the South.

The National Weather Service warned that windy, subfreezing conditions in Montana and the Dakotas could push wind chills as low as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56 degrees Celsius).

An estimated 95 million people were under weather warnings or advisories for wind chills below zero F (minus 17 C), according to the weather service. Forecasters said the severe cold push as far south as northern Texas.

Officials warned people to say off the roads in Buffalo, New York, where snowfall of 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 meters) was forecast. The severe storm forced the postponement of the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers NFL playoff game from Sunday to Monday. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph (80 kph) were also possible, said Zack Taylor, a National Weather Service meteorologist in College Park, Maryland.

“They’re expected to see both the intense snowfall, but also the extreme wind,” Taylor said. “That’s why they’re expecting to see near-blizzard conditions at times.”

Airports across the country were impacted. More than half of flights into and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled. Scores of flights were also canceled or delayed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Another Arctic storm that’s dumped heavy snowfall in the Rockies was forecast to push further south, potentially bringing 4 inches to 6 inches (0.10 to 0.15 meters) of snow to portions of Arkansas, northern Mississippi and west Tennessee.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather to give utility trucks and trucks hauling essential supplies greater flexibility to respond.

More than 150,000 homes and businesses in Oregon were without electricity Sunday following heavy snow and ice storms, according to poweroutage.us. Widespread outages affecting tens of thousands were also reported in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The harsh weather in Oregon played a role in three deaths.

In Portland, medical examiners were investigating a hypothermia death as freezing rain and heavy snow fell in a city more accustomed to mild winter rains, and hundreds of people took shelter overnight at warming centers.

Portland Fire and Rescue also reported the death of a woman in her early 30s on Saturday afternoon. An RV caught fire when a small group of people used an open flame stove to keep warm inside and a tree fell on the vehicle, causing the fire to spread. Three other people escaped, including one with minor injuries, but the woman was trapped inside, the fire department said.

Authorities in Lake Oswego, Oregon, said a large tree fell on a home during high winds Saturday, killing an older man on the second floor.

Weather-related deaths already were reported earlier in the week in California, Idaho, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark
Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians; Netanyahu defiant as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second front erupting against the...

35m ago

Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown

Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.  Statistics Canada is scheduled...

3h ago

Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication
Denmark proclaims a new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Denmark’s prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from...

1h ago

Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward nearby settlement

A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland Sunday for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock toward a nearby settlement. The eruption just before 8 a.m. came after a swarm of...

3h ago

