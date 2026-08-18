Deadline looms as Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs set to take effect

There are less than 24 hours left until U.S. President Donald Trump’s high-stakes tariff deadline.

Trump signed an executive order to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Aug. 19 that would apply to a variety of goods from cement to hockey sticks.

The tariffs are set to take effect just after midnight on Wednesday.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette, the chief trade negotiator, have been in Washington since last week and sat down with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday he expects to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump before the Wednesday deadline, adding in French that the federal government has a plan that “will cover all eventualities” if the latest round of tariffs are imposed.

The prime minister also said the negotiations “are very intense and delicate.”