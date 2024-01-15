Crash involving MiWay bus in Mississauga sends man to hospital

One person is in hospital and a busy intersection is closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

CityNews 680 traffic reporter Jordan Kerr was over the scene in a helicopter and says the crash was between an SUV and a Mississauga transit bus. Both vehicles have extensive damage.

Police say one man was rushed to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie is closed for the investigation.