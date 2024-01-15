MUST-WATCH: Be the protector of the hive

The MUST-WATCH Top 10 is back for 2024! What will take the top spot for the first time this year? Could it be the return of a beloved crime drama, or perhaps an action adventure starring one of Britain’s biggest stars? Perhaps a rom-com about an assassin? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

True Detective: Night Country

Where to watch: Crave

First up, the return of one of HBO’s best shows from the 2010s!

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective: Night Country, courtesy of HBO.

True Detective: Night Country is the show’s fourth season and the first not created by Nic Pizzolatto (who wrote all episodes of the previous three). This new season is created by Issa López (the director of Tigers Are Not Afraid). The two detectives of this new season are played by Jodie Foster (from Silence of the Lambs) and Kali Reis (from Catch the Fair One). They’re two former partners who fell out following an unsolved case, but have to reunite when a strange crime happens in their small Alaskan town. Eight men working at a research station have mysteriously disappeared, and nobody knows where they are. The only clue they have to go on is a severed tongue. This season also stars Fiona Shaw (from Killing Eve), Christopher Eccleston (from the Leftovers) and John Hawkes (from Deadwood).

You can watch the first episode of this show on Crave now, with other episodes coming out weekly!

Self Reliance

Where to watch: Paramount+

Next up, it’s time for a deadly game!

Self Reliance is a new film starring Jake Johnson (from New Girl and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as a disillusioned man who is given a strange and horrifying opportunity. He’s invited to be a participant on a reality show on the dark web, in which he has to survive 30 days while being hunted by several assassins. He eventually realizes there’s a loophole, which is that he can only be attacked by the hunters when he is completely alone. So he decides to surround himself with family and friends hoping their presence can keep him alive. This film also stars Natalie Morales (from the Grinder), Andy Samberg (from Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anna Kendrick (from Pitch Perfect).

You can watch this movie on Paramount+ now!

Lift

Where to watch: Netflix

Now, it’s time for a heist!

Lift is a new film starring Kevin Hart (from Get Hard) as a renowned criminal. He’s eventually caught by an Interpol agent who’s also his ex (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw from Loki) who forces him into another heist to keep him out of jail. They have to steal half a billion dollars in gold, and further complicating the issue is the fact that they can only do so while it’s in the cargo hold of a plane. So they’ll have to take the entire plane. This film also stars Sam Worthington (from Avatar), Billy Magnussen (from No Time to Die), and Vincent D’Onofrio (from Echo).

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

The Beekeeper

Where to watch: Cinemas

Next up, it’s time to protect the hive!

The Beekeeper is a new action film starring Jason Statham (from Crank and the Transporter). He works as a beekeeper on a small property owned by a close friend (played by Phylicia Rashad from the Cosby Show), but she is eventually caught in a phishing scam and loses several million dollars. She takes her own life, and when Statham learns what happens he decides to go on the warpath and kill everyone involved with the phishing scam. This film also stars Josh Hutcherson (from Five Nights at Freddy’s), Jemma Redgrave (from Doctor Who) and Jeremy Irons (from Dead Ringers).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

Role Play

Where to watch: Prime Video

Last but certainly not least, it’s time for a date night gone really wrong!

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo in Role Play, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.

Role Play is a film about a married couple played by Kaley Cuoco (from the Flight Attendant) and David Oyelowo (from Selma). They’re getting ready to celebrate their anniversary, and decide to so by engaging in a roleplay where they go to a bar and pretend they don’t know each other. But little does Oyelowo know that Cuoco is a secret global assassin, and on their night out some rivals come out to take her down. This film also stars Connie Nielsen (from Wonder Woman), Simon Delaney (from the Conjuring 2) and Bill Nighy (from Living).

You can watch this film on Prime Video now!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Leave the World Behind – Netflix

9. The Color Purple – Cinemas

8. Lift – Netflix

7. Role Play – Prime Video

6. Good Grief – Netflix

5. Ferrari – Cinemas

4. Self Reliance – Paramount+

3. Echo – Disney+

2. The Beekeeper – Cinemas

1. True Detective: Night Country – Crave