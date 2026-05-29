Major power outage hits cottage country

Many people who made their way up to cottage country ahead of this warm weekend are in the dark as power outages blanket the area.

The biggest outages in southern Ontario appear to be in Parry Sound, Muskoka, and Haliburton, with about 90,000 customers affected.

Hydro One says the cause of the outages is being looked into, but they suspect strong wind gusts could be the reason.

The provincial utility says power should be restored between 10 p.m. and midnight, depending on the area.

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