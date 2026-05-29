Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east-end.

Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports of gun shots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.