Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 29, 2026 10:09 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 10:12 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east-end.

Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports of gun shots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

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