Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man.

Toronto police say they were called to the venue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of an assault. The Toronto Maple Leafs were playing a home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday evening.

In a video posted to Reddit, security guards can be seen in a struggle with a man on the ground in the middle of a busy concourse packed with onlooking fans.

The footage appears to show one of the guards kneeing the man in the face and back of the head as they work to restrain him. Blood can be seen pooling on the floor underneath the man’s head.

At one point a bystander can be heard shouting to the guards to relent, advising them that the man was bleeding.

Police did not confirm whether the video was related to their call but say a 37-year-old man was taken into custody and their investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to CityNews, Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the owner of the venue, says it is aware of an incident during Saturday night’s game and is looking into it.

“MLSE is aware of a security incident that took place on Saturday, January 13 and is conducting a full investigation, in cooperation with Toronto Police Service,” reads the statement. “Any update will be reserved pending the outcome of the investigation.”